Dr. McDonald III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew McDonald III, MD
Dr. Matthew McDonald III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Children's Specialized Hospital200 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 258-7065
Children's Specialized Hospital Outpatient Center At Hamilton3575 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 631-2800
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have needed Dr. McDonald on several injuries and his knowledge, solutions and caring nature has been amazing. In the beginning, i was a bit concerned as I seemed to be treated by residents but that is just the preliminary screening. Dr. McDonald does not rush you, listens to all your concerns and plans the action plan to resolve your issues. You walk away feeling good about next steps. His office assistant Sabi is also very professional and returns calls quickly and helps get answers.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1306004544
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
