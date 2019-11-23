Dr. Matthew McDonald, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McDonald, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their residency with SUNY Upstate
Dr. McDonald works at
Capital Bariatrics7 Southwoods Blvd Ste 2, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Samaritan Hospital Bariatric and Metabolic Care2 New Hampshire Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 687-9779
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. McDonald is amazing! He is so nice and he’s a good sense of humor. I tell everyone about my surgery with him and how he made me feel so relaxed. He held my hand as I was going under. Those are things that you’ll never forget. Thank your Dr. McDonald for being such a wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Matthew McDonald, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Upstate
- General Surgery
