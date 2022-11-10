See All Neurosurgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (43)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD

Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. McGirt works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. McGirt's Office Locations

    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605
    Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA
    937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 325-1618
    Carolinas Medical Center-mercy
    2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 376-1605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Neuroplasty
Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Hydrocephalus
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 10, 2022
    11-8-2022 I meet Dr. McGirt for the 1st along with an associate of his too. I felt very comfortable with him as he greeted me and introduced himself & started to ask question about me to get to know me and what the real issue is with my spine. He went over all my scans in detail and feels comfortable with the decision of my surgery that both of us agreed too. Good Strong hand sack too Always meant You could Trust that person with Your Life….
    Michele Kirby — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1073665550
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGirt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGirt has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGirt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. McGirt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGirt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

