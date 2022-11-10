Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGirt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD
Dr. Matthew McGirt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-1605
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 325-1618
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 376-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
11-8-2022 I meet Dr. McGirt for the 1st along with an associate of his too. I felt very comfortable with him as he greeted me and introduced himself & started to ask question about me to get to know me and what the real issue is with my spine. He went over all my scans in detail and feels comfortable with the decision of my surgery that both of us agreed too. Good Strong hand sack too Always meant You could Trust that person with Your Life….
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073665550
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGirt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGirt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGirt has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGirt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. McGirt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGirt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.