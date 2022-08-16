Dr. Matthew McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McIntyre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew McIntyre, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University of South Alabama and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Locations
Providence Hospital6701 Airport Blvd Ste B135, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-3510Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McIntire is the third specialist I’ve engaged with this group. The common thread between them all is they all share in a total healing culture. That’s the best way I can say it. I hold Dr McIntyre to a top level because I know he has my back, because the man above has his back.
About Dr. Matthew McIntyre, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1659450666
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- University of South Alabama
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Dr. McIntyre has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntyre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
