Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew McKinley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew McKinley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital of Saint Raphael
Dr. McKinley works at
Locations
-
1
Office185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinley?
my experiences with Dr McKinley have been superb; his is professionel and commuinicates extraordinaly well....sensitve is good word BUT the phone system which I understand it run by St Francis needs help selection of a choice like *1 takes one in a great closed circle and as annoying as it probably is, I would really appreciate an email address from the good doctor. I have the email address for others associated with St Francis and have never abused it....so is this possible. Sign me old (octogenerian +1.5) hoping for a few more years thanks Dr Matt
About Dr. Matthew McKinley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093738767
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- N Shore U Hosp-Meml Sloan-K
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinley works at
Dr. McKinley has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.