Dr. Matthew McLaughlin, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew McLaughlin, DO
Dr. Matthew McLaughlin, DO is an Urology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
North Idaho Urology Pllc980 W Ironwood Dr Ste 104, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 667-0621
Kootenai Clinic Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy, and Audiology420 N Second Ave Ste 300, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Directions (208) 667-0621
Hospital Affiliations
- Benewah Community Hospital
- Bonner General Hospital
- Boundary Community Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very friendly and professional. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Matthew McLaughlin, DO
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.