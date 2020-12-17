Overview of Dr. Matthew McLean, MD

Dr. Matthew McLean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo. and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. McLean works at Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.