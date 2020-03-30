Overview of Dr. Matthew McMenemy, MD

Dr. Matthew McMenemy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. McMenemy works at Lone Star Eye Care in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Floaters and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.