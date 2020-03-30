Dr. Matthew McMenemy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMenemy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew McMenemy, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew McMenemy, MD
Dr. Matthew McMenemy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. McMenemy works at
Dr. McMenemy's Office Locations
Lone Star Eye Care3515 TOWN CENTER BLVD S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 277-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Matthew McMenemy. He's been my opthomologist for several years. Today, I developed a problem with my eye and was pleasantly surprised I was able to reach him after hours on a Sunday. As usual, his care was exceptional. The manor in which he takes care of his patients Is by far among the best in his field. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Matthew McMenemy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Presby Mc
- Hermann Eye Ctr-U Texas
- Meml Hosp Sw
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
