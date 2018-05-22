Dr. Matthew Meigs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meigs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Meigs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Meigs, MD
Dr. Matthew Meigs, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with All Children's Hospital
Dr. Meigs works at
Dr. Meigs' Office Locations
Austin Regional Clinic940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9024Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meigs is a great surgeon, highly skilled and very kind. My 10 inch incision starting in the front of my neck is barely noticeable after only 8 months. Very little pain after the 5+ hour surgery, very thorough. My other doctors have spoken highly of him.
About Dr. Matthew Meigs, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1871524009
Education & Certifications
- All Children's Hospital
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Trinity U
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meigs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meigs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meigs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meigs speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meigs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meigs.
