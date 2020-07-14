Overview of Dr. Matthew Melander, DO

Dr. Matthew Melander, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Melander works at Signature Orthopedics in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.