Dr. Matthew Melander, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (44)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Melander, DO

Dr. Matthew Melander, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Melander works at Signature Orthopedics in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melander's Office Locations

    Signature Orthopedics - O'Fallon
    9323 Phoenix Village Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 561-0871
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Pike County Memorial Hospital
  • Progress West Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 14, 2020
    I am very thankful I made an appointment with Dr. Melander. I had been suffering with compartment syndrome in my left lower leg for 7 years. It had gone undiagnosed for all that time. I was having a hard time with walking. Dr. Melander diagnosed me and performed surgery all within the same month. His team is amazing. Everyone is professional and very dedicated. I had surgery 2 weeks ago and my walking has greatly improved. I am very excited and thankful for my experience. :)
    C. V. — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Melander, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174561211
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Sports Medicine
    Internship
    • Des Peres Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Colby College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Melander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melander works at Signature Orthopedics in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Dr. Melander’s profile.

    Dr. Melander has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Melander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

