Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Melander, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Melander's Office Locations
Signature Orthopedics - O'Fallon9323 Phoenix Village Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 561-0871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Pike County Memorial Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very thankful I made an appointment with Dr. Melander. I had been suffering with compartment syndrome in my left lower leg for 7 years. It had gone undiagnosed for all that time. I was having a hard time with walking. Dr. Melander diagnosed me and performed surgery all within the same month. His team is amazing. Everyone is professional and very dedicated. I had surgery 2 weeks ago and my walking has greatly improved. I am very excited and thankful for my experience. :)
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Sports Medicine
- Des Peres Hospital
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Colby College
Dr. Melander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melander has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melander speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Melander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melander.
