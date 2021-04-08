Dr. Matthew Mellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mellon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Mellon, MD
Dr. Matthew Mellon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mellon works at
Dr. Mellon's Office Locations
Indiana Clinic Critical Care LLC1801 Senate Blvd Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-8800
Iu Health Physicians Urology (illinois Street)11725 Illinois St Ste 558, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mellon listens to you and your concerns. You don’t walk out of office until your confidence and faith in him is 110%. If all the doctors were like dr Mellon the medicine field would be so much better. Dr Mellon is a must have doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Mellon, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841457439
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellon works at
Dr. Mellon has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.