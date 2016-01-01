Overview of Dr. Matthew Menard, MD

Dr. Matthew Menard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Menard works at The Center for Mental Wellness in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.