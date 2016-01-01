Dr. Menard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Menard, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Menard, MD
Dr. Matthew Menard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Menard's Office Locations
The Center For Mental Wellness1111 Line Ave Fl Tower # 2, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Menard, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1407148992
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
