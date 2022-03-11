See All Neurologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Matthew Menken Jr, MD

Neurology
2.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Menken Jr, MD

Dr. Matthew Menken Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. 

Dr. Menken Jr works at Princeton and Rutgers Neurology in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Menken Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton and Rutgers Neurology
    77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 214-9657
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

TCD Bubble Test
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
TCD Bubble Test
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr Menken is an experienced, caring doctor. He takes the individual patient into consideration with the patient when making decisions. He is outstanding! He listens to patient concerns. Thank you for taking such good care of your patients all these years.
    — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Menken Jr, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Menken Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093758153
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Menken Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menken Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menken Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menken Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menken Jr works at Princeton and Rutgers Neurology in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Menken Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Menken Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menken Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menken Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menken Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

