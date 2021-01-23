Overview of Dr. Matthew Merrell, MD

Dr. Matthew Merrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Merrell works at ATLANTIC UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL and Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.