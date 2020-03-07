Dr. Matthew Mervis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mervis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mervis, MD
Dr. Matthew Mervis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Prime OBGYN1111 S Orange Ave Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-4300
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
How was your appointment with Dr. Mervis?
I like Dr.Matthew R Mervis, MD. However,I would like to say about their computer phone system. That system is absolutely wrong. It makes VERY difficult to sch. your appt. or even call to the office with questions if needed. They never pick up phones.You have to leave a msg.Then they call you back EXPECTING you to answer ANY TIME!!! Really???! It's like they think all of their patients DON'T work waiting DAYS for their calls! Unbelievable WRONG. And then it's like a "circle" of nonsense calls without results. They have a patient portal. However, you have to remind them in e-mail. Confirmation system on phones is wrong. They send you confirmation numbers which NEVER work making you stressed and disappointed. They can confirm you 3 times and all of those confirmations tell you different time with the difference 15 min. I know that this system is used in medical offices now. Patients expect just warm welcoming upfront person voice.That's it. Olga.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1669476594
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Mervis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mervis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mervis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mervis has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mervis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mervis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mervis.
