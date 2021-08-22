Overview of Dr. Matthew Meunier, MD

Dr. Matthew Meunier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Meunier works at UC San Diego Health - Hillcrest in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.