Dr. Matthew Meunier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Meunier, MD
Dr. Matthew Meunier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Meunier works at
Dr. Meunier's Office Locations
UC San Diego Health - Hillcrest200 W Arbor Dr Ste 2, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have some let’s say complicated right hand/arm shoulder issues. He has operated on me, it was successful. DRM has given me injections that were successful. I don’t see this doc for his bedside manner if that’s your main focus then ya just aren’t in that much pain people( other reviews) if you want a very good surgeon this is my choice.. 4 stars instead of 5? Bc nobody,no staff, no thing is perfect.???
About Dr. Matthew Meunier, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265470553
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meunier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meunier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meunier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meunier works at
Dr. Meunier has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meunier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meunier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meunier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meunier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meunier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.