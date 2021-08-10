See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD

Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Mifsud works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mifsud's Office Locations

    USF Health-Tampa General Hospital
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-4683
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    USF Health
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9478
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Oral Cancer
ENT Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Dr. Mifsud is one of the bests in his area. He kept follow-up visits even after one year of my husband's surgery. We are very grateful to have such an expert and caring doctor.
    Soma Bose — Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285953679
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Mifsud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mifsud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mifsud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mifsud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mifsud works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mifsud’s profile.

    Dr. Mifsud has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mifsud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mifsud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mifsud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mifsud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mifsud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

