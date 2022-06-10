Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and St. Claire HealthCare.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology227 Falcon Dr Ste 104, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller was very thorough, knowledgeable and caring in taking time to fully explain everything
About Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295791671
Education & Certifications
- Lakey Clin Med Center
- University Cinn Hosps
- Wright St U Affil Hosps|Wright St University Affil Hosps
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- St. Claire HealthCare
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
