Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Integris Grove Hospital and Nevada Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute3415 Mcintosh Cir, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-4000
-
2
Integris Grove Hospital1001 E 18th St, Grove, OK 74344 Directions (918) 786-2243
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Integris Grove Hospital
- Nevada Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
absolutely wonderful!! never had a bad experience with him and recommend him to other friends. he was an amazing oncologist and preferred him to any other doctors i have used.
About Dr. Matthew Miller, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558474122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.