Dr. Matthew Moake, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Matthew Moake, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Moake works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401
    Palmetto Pediatrics, PA
    2781 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Abdominal Pain

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Black Eye
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Matthew Moake, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1073958120
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
    • Trident Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Moake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moake has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

