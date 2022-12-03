Dr. Matthew Moeller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Moeller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Moeller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saint Louis University (SOM)|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Moeller works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7414
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moeller?
Dr. Moeller is the BEST!! Through my entire process he has listened to me and willing to explain everything in a simple and thorough manner. I appreciate he gave me all the time needed to feel heard and understood with my symptoms and condition. He was very clear in the next steps to be taken and personally called when he felt I needed additional testing to answer any questions and hear my concerns. Dr. Moeller and his entire staff were excellent as I've continued through my digestive Issues and couldn't recommend them highly enough!!!!
About Dr. Matthew Moeller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386763704
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)|Henry Ford Hlth System
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Saint Louis University (SOM)|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moeller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moeller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moeller works at
Dr. Moeller has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moeller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.