Dr. Matthew Moeller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Saint Louis University (SOM)|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Moeller works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.