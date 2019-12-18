See All Dermatologists in Defiance, OH
Dr. Matthew Molenda, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Molenda, MD is a Dermatologist in Defiance, OH. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Dr. Molenda works at Bravia Dermatology in Defiance, OH with other offices in Holland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bravia Dermatology Defiance
    1490 PINEHURST DR, Defiance, OH 43512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 948-3376
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Bravia Dermatology
    7050 Spring Meadows Dr W, Holland, OH 43528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 948-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Intertrigo

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 18, 2019
    Very friendly and technology forward. I'm confident in the answers I received.
    Joe P — Dec 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Molenda, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1164621579
    Education & Certifications

    • Procedural Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute
    • The Ohio State University
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University
    • The Ohio State University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Molenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molenda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molenda has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Molenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molenda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

