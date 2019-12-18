Dr. Matthew Molenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Molenda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Molenda, MD is a Dermatologist in Defiance, OH. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University.
Dr. Molenda works at
Locations
Bravia Dermatology Defiance1490 PINEHURST DR, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 948-3376Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Bravia Dermatology7050 Spring Meadows Dr W, Holland, OH 43528 Directions (419) 948-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and technology forward. I'm confident in the answers I received.
About Dr. Matthew Molenda, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1164621579
Education & Certifications
- Procedural Dermatology, Cleveland Clinic Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute
- The Ohio State University
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- The Ohio State University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
