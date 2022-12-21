See All Neurosurgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Matthew Moore, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (73)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Moore, MD

Dr. Matthew Moore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine, Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL, Lighthouse Point, FL and Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Broken Neck and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Deerfield Beach
    3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 100, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Neurological Surgery Associates
    1821 NE 25th St # 101, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Neurological Surgery Associates
    7171 N University Dr Ste 205, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Moore has been great over the 3 months that I have been with him. Between the initial consult, procedure, and follow up, his team and professionalism has been top notch. He answers any questions I have and is transparent with what is happening.
    Spencer Morrison — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Moore, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Moore, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861489056
    Education & Certifications

    • Dana Faber Cancer Inst
    • Brigham & Women's Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
    • Yale University School Of Medicine, Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Neurosurgery
