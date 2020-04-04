Dr. Morrow Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Morrow Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Morrow Jr, MD
Dr. Matthew Morrow Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrow Jr's Office Locations
- 1 2500 W Strub Rd Ste B, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (567) 998-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Health - Willard Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office runs like a well oiled machine. Staff and Dr Morrow are always kind, considerate, and caring.
About Dr. Matthew Morrow Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1730160672
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
