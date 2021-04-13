See All Plastic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Matthew Mors, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Matthew Mors, DO

Dr. Matthew Mors, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Mors works at Primary Health Medical Group - State Street in Boise, ID with other offices in Garden City, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mors' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Health Medical Group - State Street
    6052 W State St, Boise, ID 83703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 344-7799
  2. 2
    Primary Health Medical Group
    10482 W Carlton Bay Dr, Garden City, ID 83714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 955-6470
  3. 3
    Treasure Valley Hospital
    8800 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 344-7799
  4. 4
    St. Alphonsus Reg Med
    1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 947-1947
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Lip Cancer
Rhinoseptoplasty
Excision of Skin Lesion
Lip Cancer
Rhinoseptoplasty

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr. Mors is an amazing doctor/surgeon. His bedside manner is unbelievable. It is apparent, from the beginning, how much he cares about his patients. I can't thank he and his staff enough for the stellar care I have received during such a difficult cancer diagnosis. Dr. Mors goes above and beyond!
    Rumana Zahn — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Mors, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871904698
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mors has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

