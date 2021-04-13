Dr. Mors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Mors, DO
Overview of Dr. Matthew Mors, DO
Dr. Matthew Mors, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mors works at
Dr. Mors' Office Locations
Primary Health Medical Group - State Street6052 W State St, Boise, ID 83703 Directions (208) 344-7799
Primary Health Medical Group10482 W Carlton Bay Dr, Garden City, ID 83714 Directions (208) 955-6470
Treasure Valley Hospital8800 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 344-7799
St. Alphonsus Reg Med1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 947-1947Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mors is an amazing doctor/surgeon. His bedside manner is unbelievable. It is apparent, from the beginning, how much he cares about his patients. I can't thank he and his staff enough for the stellar care I have received during such a difficult cancer diagnosis. Dr. Mors goes above and beyond!
About Dr. Matthew Mors, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1871904698
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
