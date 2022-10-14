Overview of Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD

Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mosbacker works at Arthritis Associates PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.