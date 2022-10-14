Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosbacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD
Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mosbacker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mosbacker's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Associates PA4511 Horizon Hill Blvd Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 477-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosbacker?
Dr. Mossbacker has been my rheumatologist since 2005. He gets negative reviews and I would like to tell you why I have stayed. He was so patient , took his time ,asked ton of questions, and he knew I was in pain. He gently held my hands and arms as he examined my joints. We talked for a long time because I wasn’t able to get my facts straight. I remember crying and he never, ever dismissed any of my feelings. He was using my husband to fill parts of my story. He got relief to me and discussed my symptoms. I was able to keep working and functioning as a human with little or no pain. Today I still have my many autoimmune disorders but Dr Mossbacker has been able to put my illness into remission. Dr. Mossbacker expects his patients to take an active part in their care. I have asked him questions about other treatments and he knows exactly what I am talking about. He is able to give pros and cons on any new developments in medical science.
About Dr. Matthew Mosbacker, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1558330530
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosbacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosbacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosbacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosbacker works at
Dr. Mosbacker has seen patients for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosbacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosbacker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosbacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosbacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosbacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.