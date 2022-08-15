Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Mueller, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mueller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.
Dr. Mueller works at
Locations
-
1
On Demand Drug Testing102 Westchester Dr, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 270-3660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mueller?
Dr. Mueller came across as compassionate, caring, and has a common sense approach that’s refreshing in this day of over-medicated patients the health industry typically churns out.
About Dr. Matthew Mueller, DO
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811906548
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mueller works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.