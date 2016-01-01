Overview

Dr. Matthew Mukherjee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Mukherjee works at Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.