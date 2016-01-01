Dr. Matthew Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mukherjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Mukherjee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Locations
Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates A Medical3833 Worsham Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 595-5421
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Mukherjee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
