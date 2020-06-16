Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD
Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Mulloy works at
Dr. Mulloy's Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Dialysis Access Clinic7777 Forest Ln Ste 446, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 480-3945
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulloy?
The staff was helpful and considerate
About Dr. Matthew Mulloy, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1639375892
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
- Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulloy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulloy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulloy works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulloy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.