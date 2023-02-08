See All Podiatrists in Tullahoma, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Murphey, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Tullahoma, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Murphey, DPM

Dr. Matthew Murphey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

Dr. Murphey works at Highland Rim Foot & Ankle Clinic in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Rim Foot and Ankle Clinic Pllc
    1948 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 393-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr Murphey is great at what he does. I totally trust him with mine and my wife’s foot and ankle problems. He is also very knowledgeable in wound care.
    TK — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. Matthew Murphey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316104235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Murphey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphey works at Highland Rim Foot & Ankle Clinic in Tullahoma, TN. View the full address on Dr. Murphey’s profile.

    Dr. Murphey has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

