Dr. Matthew Murphey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Highland Rim Foot and Ankle Clinic Pllc1948 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 393-3338Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Murphey is great at what he does. I totally trust him with mine and my wife’s foot and ankle problems. He is also very knowledgeable in wound care.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1316104235
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Southern Illinois University
Dr. Murphey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphey has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.