Dr. Matthew Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Murray, MD
Dr. Matthew Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Ortho San Antonio2833 Babcock Rd Ste 435, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 705-5060
Ortho San Antonio138 Old San Antonio Rd Ste 302, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 797-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Christus Physician Group2829 Babcock Rd Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 705-5060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
He’s a excellent doctor. Be prepared to hear the truth about what you need to do to achieve the best results. He won’t beat around the bush. Just straight forward. They took very good care of me and now I can walk, bend my knee with out hurting. Thank you , Alexis Mendiola
About Dr. Matthew Murray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1629253844
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- University of Texas Health Science Ctr
- University of Texas Health Center
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murray speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
