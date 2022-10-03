Overview of Dr. Matthew Murray, MD

Dr. Matthew Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Murray works at Ortho San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.