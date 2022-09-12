Overview

Dr. Matthew Mutch, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Ileus and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.