Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD

Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Nadaud works at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nadaud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center
    10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400
  2. 2
    Weisgarber Office
    1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400
  3. 3
    KOC North Office
    7557 Dannaher Dr Ste G10, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400
  4. 4
    Orthotennessee
    260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 558-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 26, 2022
    I would, and will highly recommend Dr. Nadaud's services. He is a very thorough and meticulous surgeon. He takes his time with this patients, and does not get in a hurry. I had a partial knee replacement by him seven weeks ago, and have done excellent under his care. He explains exactly what the whole surgery process will entail, and at many times he eased my concerns, and gave me confidence in my ability to recover from surgery. I am very thankful to him for helping me have a better quality of life, and getting my mobility back. He's the best!
    Lara Riley — Oct 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932178514
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Charlotte Orthopaedic Specialists
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Summa Health System/Akron City Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Nadaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadaud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nadaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadaud has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadaud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.