Overview of Dr. Matthew Nalbandian, MD

Dr. Matthew Nalbandian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Nalbandian works at Englewood Hospital Psych Unit in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Old Tappan, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

