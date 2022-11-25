Dr. Matthew Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Neal, MD
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal's Office Locations
Roper Saint Francis Hospital2095 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 723-8823
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners2145 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 101, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 723-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neal operated on my spine at two different levels---both were extremely successful. He was meticulous in evaluating my problem (pressure on spinal nerve), also in following up after the surgeries. He really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Matthew Neal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1023270386
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- University of Tennessee
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Neal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
