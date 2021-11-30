See All Ophthalmologists in Eugene, OR
Dr. Matthew Neale, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Neale, MD

Dr. Matthew Neale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Neale works at Eugene Eye Care Associates in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neale's Office Locations

    Eugene Pediatric Associates
    992 Country Club Rd Ste 101, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1715

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Nov 30, 2021
    My entire experience with Dr. Matthew Neale and staff at Eugene Eyecare was most pleasurable! I found Dr. Neale to be warm and personable, explaining and answering all my questions. I had cataract surgery with a successful outcome and am reveling in my new vision and freedom from wearing glasses 24/7. Both my husband and I had the surgery and it was a positive experience! I can't thank him and his caring staff enough! ... Most sincerely---J.B.
    Jan B. — Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Neale, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
