Dr. Matthew Neale, MD
Dr. Matthew Neale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Eugene Pediatric Associates992 Country Club Rd Ste 101, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-1715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My entire experience with Dr. Matthew Neale and staff at Eugene Eyecare was most pleasurable! I found Dr. Neale to be warm and personable, explaining and answering all my questions. I had cataract surgery with a successful outcome and am reveling in my new vision and freedom from wearing glasses 24/7. Both my husband and I had the surgery and it was a positive experience! I can't thank him and his caring staff enough! ... Most sincerely---J.B.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Neale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neale has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Neale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neale.
