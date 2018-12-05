Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM
Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from D.P.M. California College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Neuhaus' Office Locations
Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC - Smyrna693 President Pl Ste 103, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7467
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend them to anybody, they are very friendly and professional at what they do, I didn't have to wait long at all and they answered all my questions with no hesitation. Oh yeah and Brenda is awesome.
About Dr. Matthew Neuhaus, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- D.P.M. California College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuhaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuhaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuhaus speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuhaus.
