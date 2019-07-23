Dr. Matthew Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ng, MD
Dr. Matthew Ng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
UNLV Medicine - Ear Nose & Throat (ENT)5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 805-4627
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
I will be Dr Ng’s fan/patient forever. He restored hearing in my ear with the newest technology.
- Johns Hopkins University
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
