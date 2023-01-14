See All Podiatrists in Liberty, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Liberty, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM

Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.

Dr. Nielsen works at Comprehensive Foot Center, P.A. in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Dr. Nielsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Liberty Office
    550 Rush Creek Pkwy, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 455-1155
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Liberty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate physician.
    — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396075743
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen works at Comprehensive Foot Center, P.A. in Liberty, MO. View the full address on Dr. Nielsen’s profile.

    Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

