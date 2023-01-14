Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM
Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Nielsen's Office Locations
Liberty Office550 Rush Creek Pkwy, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 455-1155Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate physician.
About Dr. Matthew Nielsen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- The Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nielsen speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
