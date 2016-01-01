Overview of Dr. Matthew Nutaitis Sr, MD

Dr. Matthew Nutaitis Sr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F Edward Herbert School Of Med Bethesda Md and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Nutaitis Sr works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Blindness and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.