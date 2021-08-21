Overview of Dr. Matthew Offutt, MD

Dr. Matthew Offutt, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med



Dr. Offutt works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY with other offices in Mount Washington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.