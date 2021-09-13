Dr. Matthew Ohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ohl, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Ohl, MD
Dr. Matthew Ohl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City.
Dr. Ohl's Office Locations
-
1
Orthocarolina PA9848 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 323-2100
-
2
OrthoCarolina Ballantyne15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 323-3400
-
3
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 323-2100
- 4 2400 W Mallard Creek Church Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 323-2108
- 5 870 Summit Crossing Pl Ofc Main, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 867-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This is the second time I have used Dr. Ohl for a torn meniscus. I hope not to need him again, but If I need someone he’s who I will go to!
About Dr. Matthew Ohl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohl has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ohl speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohl.
