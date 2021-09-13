Overview of Dr. Matthew Ohl, MD

Dr. Matthew Ohl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Ohl works at Orthocarolina In Monroe in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.