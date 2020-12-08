Dr. Matthew Okeke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Okeke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Okeke, MD
Dr. Matthew Okeke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Okeke works at
Dr. Okeke's Office Locations
Dr. Jan Michael Arceo2021 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 202-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Okeke for several years. Without question, Dr. Okeke is the most knowledgeable and compassionate psychiatric physician. My experience with psychiatrists, since moving to Las Vegas in 2013, has been terrible with only on exception, Dr. Okeke. Other psychiatrists limited their practice strictly to medication management and 6 week follow-ups. This is not the case with Dr. Okeke. Dr. Okeke listens to his patients and treats each person according to their individual needs. I highly recommend Dr. Okeke.
About Dr. Matthew Okeke, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okeke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okeke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okeke works at
Dr. Okeke has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okeke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Okeke speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Okeke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okeke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okeke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okeke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.