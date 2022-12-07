Overview

Dr. Matthew Opalach, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Opalach works at Questcare Medical Clinics - TX in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.