Dr. Orton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Orton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Orton, MD
Dr. Matthew Orton, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Orton's Office Locations
IU Health Arnett Cancer Center420 N 26th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 838-4169Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orton spent an hour going over all the details of my melanoma and his treatment recommendations. He left no question unanswered and listened carefully to all my concerns.
About Dr. Matthew Orton, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
