Dr. Matthew Ostrom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ostrom works at COR Healthcare Medical Associates in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA and Manhattan Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.