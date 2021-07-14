See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Madison, AL
Dr. Matthew Owen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Owen, MD

Dr. Matthew Owen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Owen works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Madison, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Owen's Office Locations

    SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center
    33 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center
    4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 881-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2021
    Excellent surgeon, recovery time minimal.
    S. Cox — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Owen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760827901
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Taos Orthopedic Institute Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Alabama At Birmingham/ School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
