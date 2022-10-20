Overview

Dr. Matthew Pagano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.



Dr. Pagano works at Urology Care Alliance - Central Jersey in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.