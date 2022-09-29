See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Matthew Palmer, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Matthew Palmer, DO

Dr. Matthew Palmer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital.

Dr. Palmer works at Oakdale Obstetrics & Gynecology in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palmer's Office Locations

    Oakdale OBGYN
    9825 Hospital Dr Ste 205, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 587-7000
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Oakdale Obgyn
    15535 34th Ave N Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 587-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Oakdale OBGYN
    11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 240, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 587-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maple Grove Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Continuous Incontinence Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overflow Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2022
    After years of unsatisfactory treatment for incontinent issues Dr. Palmer assured me he would fix and he did. He's experienced, compassionate, and he listens! I highly recommend him to older women that have been told to wear pads or depends for bladder leakage. There's a much better solution. See Dr. Palmer.
    Incontinent Issues Can Be Fixed — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Palmer, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437354099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minimally Invasive Gynecology and Robotic Surgery, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit
    Residency
    • Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Palmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

