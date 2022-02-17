Dr. Matthew Pantsari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pantsari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Pantsari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Pantsari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Augusta Endoscopy Center Llc.393 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-0104
Gastroenterology Consultants820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 5B, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-2400
- Doctors Hospital
Dr. Pantsari is an absolutely wonderful doctor. He is friendly and professional. He takes the time to listen to your concerns and provides options for testing. He explains things thoroughly and uses illustrations with his explanations. Staff called the next day to check on me after my procedure. Test results came back within a few days. I would recommend him to anyone that needs his service. I am so glad to have found him and this practice. I actually felt like I was finally being listened to.
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023084449
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pantsari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pantsari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pantsari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pantsari has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pantsari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pantsari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pantsari.
